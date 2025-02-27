Open Menu

Halt In US HIV Funds Could Cost S.Africa 500,000 Lives Over 10 Years: Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation

A halt in US funds to South Africa's HIV/AIDS programmes could lead to more than 500,000 deaths over 10 years, the head of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation said Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A halt in US funds to South Africa's HIV/AIDS programmes could lead to more than 500,000 deaths over 10 years, the head of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation said Thursday.

"We will see lives lost," the foundation's chief operating officer Linda-Gail Bekker told reporters after South African groups were notified that their USAID grants had been cancelled.

"In excess of half a million unnecessary deaths will occur because of the loss of the funding, and up to a half a million new infections," Bekker said, citing studies modelling the potential impact of the funding cuts.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of HIV in the world, with around 13 percent of the population or 7.8 million people HIV positive, according to government data.

It is one of the largest recipients of funds from the US HIV/AIDS response programme called PEPFAR, a project launched in 2003 and now paused by the funding freeze.

South African organisations who receive funds through USAID said they had received letters from the US State Department overnight saying their grants had been ended.

The notices, seen by AFP, said the grants did not align with US priorities and were "terminated for convenience and the interest of the U.S. government".

"We are anticipating deaths. We can't afford to die," Sibongile Tshabalala, an activist openly living with HIV, said at the media briefing.

"We are facing a situation of chaos and disaster," said Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

PEPFAR accounts for about 17 percent of South Africa's HIV budget, ensuring some 5.5 million people receive anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment, according to the health ministry.

