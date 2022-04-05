Halting Commemorations of Patriarch Not Unusual, He Permitted Doing So in Ukraine - ROCOR

Stopping commemorations of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia in some dioceses and parishes is not unusual and Patriarch Kirill has given permission to do so in instances when rousing of "wrong feelings" must be prevented, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Stopping commemorations of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia in some dioceses and parishes is not unusual and Patriarch Kirill has given permission to do so in instances when rousing of "wrong feelings" must be prevented, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany told Sputnik.

Some media, particularly Western-oriented outlets, have reported that a number of Russian parishes and dioceses in Ukraine and abroad stopped commemorating Patriarch Kirill during services. ROCOR's Chancery of the Synod of Bishops denied information that the Synod has given its blessing to engage in such practice.

Metropolitan Mark, who is ROCOR Synod of Bishops vice chair, explained the clergy may stop commemorating the head of the church in certain circumstances and doing so is not a violation of church rules.

"This is nothing extraordinary, but something that can be done in certain circumstances. The Patriarch himself in those days gave permission to stop commemorating him in certain places in Ukraine, where such practice would rouse wrong feelings," he said.

Metropolitan Mark pointed out that ROCOR continues to commemorate the Patriarch but only at times when it heeds the Patriarch's recommendation.

"It simply means that for certain pastoral reasons, priests do not temporarily commemorate the Patriarch in order not to anger those people who do not understand his position on the current situation," he said.

Speaking about attempts to involve the ROCOR in the political disputes over Ukraine, the Metropolitan noted that the church stands far from taking political positions and making political statements.

"Our business is to bring God to people and bring people to God and not do anything around politics. We have to bring unity and a human approach to things," he said.

