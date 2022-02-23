(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The decision by Germany to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in response to Russia's recognition of the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine is a turning point for the world's energy dependence on Russia, a senior Biden administration official said.

"After consultations overnight with Germany, Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline will not become operational. That's an 1 billion Dollars investment in appraised gas pipelines controlled by Russia that will now go to waste," the official said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "But it's not just about the money. This decision will relieve Russia's geo-strategic chokehold over Europe, their supply of natural gas and it's a major turning point in the world's energy independence from Russia."