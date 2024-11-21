Hamarkand Resturant Showcases Silk Road Food Culture In Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Hamarkand restaurant, located in the Chinese capital's embassy area has attracted a large number of foodies seeking a unique culinary tasting and cultural exchange.
All China Journalists Association (ACJA) and the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry jointly organized an event to brief a group of foreign journalists basked in Beijing about the restaurant and the Silk Road Cuisines.
Inspired by "One Thousand and One Nights", the restaurant utilizes surreal romanticism to depict a fantastical Silk Road. The decor blends the absurd and exaggerated with reality and dreams, from golden sweat-blood horses to towering 9-meter-tall pure copper arches, all reflecting the mystery and guardianship of the Silk Road.
The restaurant's interior includes massive golden art installations, a deep sapphire-colored bar area, a hall styled after ancient European courts, and seating areas themed around the Hexi Corridor, each brimming with stories and cultural collisions. VIP rooms named after important cities along the Silk Road, each relying on the city's unique characteristics, offer an immersive culinary and cultural journey.
From the magnificent lacquer paintings of Beijing to the dreamy water city of Venice, every detail is designed to provide guests with a unique dining experience, making it feel as though they are traveling through time, experiencing the legendary Silk Road firsthand.
The new eatery offers a variety of exquisite dishes meticulously prepared by star-rated chefs, blending tradition with innovation, each dish reflects the utmost respect for the ingredients.
Samarkand restaurant served the attendees with Silk Road Cuisines including Eight-Treasure Tea, Roasted Meat with Mediterranean Sea Salt and Seasonal Vegetables, Beijing-Style Halal Roast Duck, Oven-baked Meat Skewers, Traditional Turkish Beef Brisket, Premium Hand-pulled Lamb and middle Eastern Stuffed Eggplant and many more.
The food critics and cultural experts offered in-depth explanations, taking the participants through the stories and cultural significance behind each dish.
The participants also interacted with the chefs, including the opportunity to try their hand at preparing some of the dishes.
Muhammad Humayun, a Pakistani student based in Beijing who recently visited the restaurant along with his university fellows appreciated the tasty food, sitting arrangements and excellent atmosphere there.
He opined that restaurants like Hamarkand are playing an important role to further deepen the people-to-people exchange between people of different countries along the Belt and Road.
Maqsad, a student from Turkmenistan said that people from different regions take great interest in Silk Road Cuisines because of their unique taste and presentation.
Apart from Beijing, Hamarkand restaurants are available in several other cities in China.
