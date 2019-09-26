Hamas agrees on Palestine factions' reconciliation move

Palestinian Hamas group announced Thursday its approval for an initiative launched by eight Palestinian factions last week to end the internal Palestinian division

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Palestinian Hamas group announced Thursday its approval for an initiative launched by eight Palestinian factions last week to end the internal Palestinian division.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a news conference in Gaza that his movement put its unconditional approval on the initiative. Representatives of the Palestinian group were in attendance during his speech.

"The responsibility requires to push forward towards the unity, to enhance the political partnership and to rehabilitate the Palestinian political system," he said.

Haniyah also called on the rival group Fatah to respond positively to the initiatives, expressing his hope for its success.

So far, no official comment was issued by the Fatah movement, however, some of its leaders said it is an "unnecessary" initiative and that Hamas must implement the previous agreement -- signed between the two groups in Cairo in October 2017.

The 2017 agreement failed to be implemented due to differences in major issues, especially the issue of employees who were appointed by Hamas and the issue of enabling the Ramallah-based government to work freely in Gaza.

Last Thursday, eight Palestinian groups announced a reconciliation initiative to end the division among these groups.

Among the groups are the Islamic Jihad group, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the People's Party.