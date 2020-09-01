Hamas Announces Qatari-Mediated Ceasefire Deal With Israel

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Hamas Islamist movement, which runs the Gaza Strip, on Monday announced that a ceasefire deal with Israel was reached, with the mediation from Qatar, to end escalating violence.

"After a round of talks, mediated by the representative of Qatar, envoy Mohammed el-Emadi, an agreement was reached to contain the escalation," Hamas said.

According to Hamas, as part of the efforts to reach the ceasefire, the movement will also announce several projects that will benefit the people of the Gaza Strip and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.

UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov welcomed the Hamas-Israel deal to de-escalate tensions.

"I welcome the agreement to de-escalate tensions in and around #Gaza. Ending the launching of incendiary devices and projectiles, restoring electricity will allow #UN to focus on dealing with the #COVID19 crisis. All parties should return to the calm understandings," Mladenov tweeted.

Throughout August, the Hamas has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by shelling the movement's military infrastructure.