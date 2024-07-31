Open Menu

Hamas Armed Wing Says Haniyeh Killing Takes War To 'new Levels'

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Hamas armed wing says Haniyeh killing takes war to 'new levels'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Hamas's armed wing said Wednesday that the killing of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh takes the war with Israel to a "new levels," warning of repercussions for the entire region.

"The criminal assassination of leader Haniyeh in the heart of the Iranian capital is a watershed and dangerous event that takes the war to new levels and will have enormous consequences for the entire region," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, whose fighters are engaged in fierce battles with Israeli troops in Gaza, said in a statement.

