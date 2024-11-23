Hamas Armed Wing Says Israeli Woman Hostage Killed In North Gaza
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Hamas's armed wing said Saturday an Israeli woman taken hostage during the October 2023 attack had been killed in a combat zone in northern Gaza and the Israeli military said it was investigating.
Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said contact had been restored with the woman's captors after a break of several weeks and it was established that the hostage had been killed in an area of north Gaza where the Israeli army has been operating.
Abu Obeida's statement did not further identify the hostage or say how or when she was killed.
The Israeli army told AFP it was looking into the claim.
Abu Obeida said that the woman had been held with a second female hostage whose life was in danger.
During last year's Hamas attack which triggered the Gaza war, militants took 251 hostages, of whom 97 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the army says are dead.
Ten female hostages, including five soldiers, were believed to remain alive in custody before Abu Obeida's statement, according to an AFP tally.
During a one-week truce in November last year, 105 hostages were freed, including 80 Israelis who were exchanged for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
The Israeli government has come under immense public pressure to agree a new deal to bring the remaining hostages home while they are still alive.
The Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group did not wish to comment on Saturday's claim.
"Nothing is known other than what Hamas is saying. Our only reliable source is the Israeli army," the group told AFP.
Hamas's attack on October 7 last year resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 44,176 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.
bur-az-raz/kir
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 minutes ago
-
Two late changes for Wales against South Africa12 minutes ago
-
Novak Djokovic announces to be coached by Andy Murray22 minutes ago
-
Inter smash Verona to take Serie A lead22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result42 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Fear in central Beirut district hit by Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growth4 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan hails 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders4 hours ago