Open Menu

Hamas Broadcasts Video Of 'prisoner' In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Hamas broadcasts video of 'prisoner' in Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Palestinian militant group Hamas released Monday on its official Telegram channel a video of "one of the prisoners in Gaza", showing a young woman speaking Hebrew.

The video, which could not immediately be verified by AFP, includes footage purportedly of the same woman receiving treatment for an arm injury.

According to the caption, she had been abducted on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, triggering a war that has killed thousands of people in both Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, which Israel is bombing in retalitation.

The Israeli army has confirmed at least 199 hostages were taken to Gaza, while Hamas claimed earlier Monday that it and other factions are holding around 250 captives.

In the video, the first released by Hamas of a hostage purportedly speaking from captivity, the woman says she is from central Israel and appeals for her release.

Abu Obeideh, spokesman for Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised statement earlier Monday that some foreign hostages would be released by the group "when conditions are ripe". Officials in both Israel and Gaza have denied any prisoner swap talks.

Related Topics

Militants Army Prisoner Israel Gaza Young Same October Women From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

3 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

4 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

4 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

4 hours ago
Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

4 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

4 hours ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

4 hours ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

4 hours ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World