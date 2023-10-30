Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Hamas calls for 'decisive' action by Egypt on Gaza aid

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A top Hamas official called on Egypt Sunday to take "decisive" action to expedite aid to Gaza amid criticism over the pace of vital supplies reaching the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"Egypt should not remain a spectator," Hamas politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk said in a statement.

"We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible."

Gaza, under relentless attack by Israel since the October 7 Hamas attacks, is suffering critical shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel.

Aid convoys can only reach the territory through the Rafah crossing from Egypt.

So far about 90 trucks have entered under a deal brokered by the United States and Egypt.

US President Joe Biden promised a significant increase in aid to Gaza during a phone conversation on Sunday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the White House said.

The two leaders "committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously," according to a readout from the White House.

Egypt, the first Arab country to establish relations with Israel in 1979, has been one of the main brokers in efforts to secure the release of more than 230 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

