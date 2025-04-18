Hamas Calls For Pressure To End Israel's Aid Block On Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Hamas on Friday urged the international community to exert immediate pressure to end Israel's complete blockade of the Gaza Strip that has been in place since March 2.
The appeal comes after the United Nations warned of worsening conditions and shortages of medicine and other essentials.
"The international community is required to intervene immediately and exert the necessary pressure to end the unjust blockade imposed on our people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas's chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement.
The Palestinian group on Thursday signalled its rejection of Israel's latest truce proposal and called for a "comprehensive" deal to end the 18-month-long war.
The United Nations warned on Monday that Gaza, which has a population of about 2.4 million, is facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began in October 2023.
"The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities," said the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
In a statement, OCHA said no supplies had reached Gaza for a month and a half.
Medical supplies, fuel, water and other essentials are in short supply, the UN has specified.
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said the country would keep preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.
A Hamas source told AFP that the group sent a written response Thursday to mediators on Israel's latest proposal for a 45-day ceasefire. Israel had wanted the release of 10 living hostages held by the group, according to Hamas.
It also called for the freeing of 1,231 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The proposal called for Hamas to disarm to secure a complete end to the war, a demand the group rejects.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From World
-
Hamas calls for pressure to end Israel's aid block on Gaza3 minutes ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps23 minutes ago
-
Man Utd beat Lyon in Europa League epic, Spurs and Athletic Bilbao reach semis1 hour ago
-
US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress1 hour ago
-
Putin's order not to hit Ukraine energy targets has 'expired': Kremlin1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican1 hour ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican1 hour ago
-
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University2 hours ago
-
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes3 hours ago
-
Ukraine PM to visit Washington next week for resource deal talks3 hours ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican3 hours ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican3 hours ago