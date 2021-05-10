Hamas Calls on International Community to Respond to Clashes in Jerusalem

The Hamas Islamist movement, which is governing the Gaza Strip, on Monday urged the international community not to remain silent about the unrest on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City

Clashes between the Israeli police officers and Palestinians started last week and lasted through this morning as Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel taking control of the city during the Six-Day War, was celebrated on May 10. To prevent clashes, the police barred entry to the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors. Later, clashes between Palestinians and the police broke out near the Morocco Gate, located between Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Wailing Wall.

"We call on the international community not to remain silent when the Palestinian people defend themselves in all possible ways," Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Zuhri went on to call the episode at Al-Aqsa Mosque "a real massacre and war crimes."

"We call on our people to speak out everywhere to confront the crimes of Israel, and we also call on the international community to fulfill its obligations and respond to what is happening at Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Hamas spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police told Sputnik that the situation on the Temple Mount had been brought under control.

According to the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem, a total of about 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes, with 205 being taken to hospitals. The Israeli side, for its part, reported nine casualties.