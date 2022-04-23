Hamas Calls on Palestinians to Mobilize, Confront Israelis in Last 10 Days of Ramadan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Palestinian movement Hamas, ruling in the Gaza Strip, has urged Palestinians to gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and stand up to Israeli forces during the last ten days of Ramadan.

"The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas calls on all Palestinians everywhere to confront the Israeli occupation and Israeli colonial settlers and visit and stay at the Al-Aqsa Mosque throughout the last ten days of the Muslim holy month in defense of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshippers there," Hamas said in a press statement on Friday.

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured while "fending off the violent raid by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Aqsa" starting Friday, the statement added, calling on Palestinians to prevent Israelis from further aggression.

"Palestinian unity and resistance in confronting the Israeli occupation and Israeli colonial settlers will deter them from implementing their malicious schemes targeting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque," the statement read.

On Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that at least 45 Palestinians have been injured in Jerusalem after police fired tear gas at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police have continued since early morning. That was the second incident in the last two weeks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third islam holiest site, where thousands of Muslims gather on prayer each Friday.

Tensions in Palestinian-Israeli relations have persisted over the past few months, with occasional clashes breaking out between Israeli police and Palestinians, and Israeli forces striking Palestinian military installations. Last Tuesday, Israeli aircraft bombed a suspected weapons depot of the Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, with no casualties reported.