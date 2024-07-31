Hamas Chief Burial In Doha Friday After Tehran Funeral Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The burial of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is to be held in Doha on Friday a day after a public funeral ceremony in Tehran, the Palestinian group said Wednesday.
Haniyeh "will be given an official and public funeral ceremony in the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow," Hamas said in a statement, explaining his body would be transported to the Qatari capital later the same day.
It said funeral prayers will be held the at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Doha's largest mosque, after Friday prayers, with the burial carried out at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital.
