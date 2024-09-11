Hamas Chief Congratulates Algerian President On Re-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar on Tuesday congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election, thanking him for supporting Palestinians.
Sinwar "renewed his appreciation for the Algerian role in standing by the Palestinian people and defending their rights in international forums," Hamas said on its official Telegram channel.
He also congratulated "the Algerian people's renewed confidence in (Tebboune) to lead the country, wishing God to grant him success and assistance, to serve Algeria and its people," the Palestinian militant group added.
In power since 2019, Tebboune was re-elected on Sunday with nearly 95 percent of the vote.
Algeria has since January been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, where it is the only representative of Arab countries.
It has submitted several draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the 11-month war in Gaza, ruled by Hamas, all of which have been blocked by Israel's main ally the United States.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president3 minutes ago
-
Son savours win as S. Korea kickstart World Cup qualifying campaign3 minutes ago
-
Colombia down Argentina to avenge Copa loss, Chile stunned33 minutes ago
-
Australia 'extremely disappointed' with Indonesia draw in World Cup qualifier53 minutes ago
-
Germany fight back for draw with Netherlands after early goal1 hour ago
-
Private astronauts on daring trek ahead of historic spacewalk2 hours ago
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers2 hours ago
-
Landslide kills 16 in Vietnam, many missing: state media2 hours ago
-
Tea trouble brews for Sri Lankan presidential hopefuls2 hours ago
-
Francine becomes a hurricane as it heads for US coast2 hours ago
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results8 hours ago