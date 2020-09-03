UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Chief In Lebanon To Meet Palestinian Factions

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:04 AM

Hamas chief in Lebanon to meet Palestinian factions

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was in Beirut on Wednesday for a week-long visit that will see him meet with Palestinian factions over growing cooperation between their enemy Israel and Arab states

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was in Beirut on Wednesday for a week-long visit that will see him meet with Palestinian factions over growing cooperation between their enemy Israel and Arab states.

Haniyeh's visit, his first to Lebanon in 27 years, comes after an August 13 announcement that the Jewish state had normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates.

On Thursday, he will meet representatives of other Palestinian factions in rare talks on how to respond to such accords and to a Middle East peace plan announced by Washington this year, said the Islamist movement's representative in Lebanon, Ali Baraka.

The meeting at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut will coincide with talks in Ramallah between Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and representatives of Palestinian factions there.

Thursday's joint discussions in Ramallah and Beirut aim to develop "a unified Palestinian strategy to confront normalisation schemes ... and to reject plans to annex the West Bank as well as (Trump's) 'deal of the century'," Baraka told AFP.

The Palestinian embassy in Lebanon said that a part of the meeting was organised in Lebanon because most participating officials were residing either in Beirut, Syria or Ramallah.

Baraka justified the choice of Lebanon by saying the country is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and has a large population of Palestinian refugees who would be adversely affected by US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East.

The last time most heads of Palestinian factions held joint talks was in 2013 in Cairo.

Under the US plan unveiled this year, Israel would retain control of the disputed city of Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and annex settlements and other areas in the occupied West Bank.

On August 13, Washington, the UAE and Israel announced their deal to normalise ties in a watershed US-brokered deal under which the Jewish state has suspended, but not permanently dropped, annexation plans.

The UAE became the third Arab country to agree to normalise ties with Israel, after Egypt signed a peace deal in 1979 and Jordan followed suit in 1994.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that "there are many more unpublicised meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders to normalise relations with the state of Israel".

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Syria Israel Washington Egypt UAE Visit Trump Bank Cairo Jerusalem Beirut Ramallah Lebanon United Arab Emirates Middle East August Sunday Muslim Jew Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

50 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

23 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

23 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

23 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.