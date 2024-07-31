Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Iranian security officials and Hamas have confirmed the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, saying that he has been targeted by the Jewish agents.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

According to the Iranian news agency, Ismail Haniyeh had gone to Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony.

Iranian officials said that Ismail Haniyeh was targeted at his residence in Tehran on Wednesday morning, and his security guard was also martyred in the attack.

Iran said the results of the investigation into the assassination attack would be revealed soon.

It may be mentioned here that dozens of members of Ismail Haniyeh’s family were also martyred during the Gaza war.

A Look at Ismail Haniyeh’s Life:

Ismail Haniyeh was born in 1962 in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. He married his cousin Amal Haniyeh at the age of 16, and they had 13 children, including 8 sons and 5 daughters.

He obtained a degree in Arabic literature from the Islamic University of Gaza in 1987, and in 2009, he received an honorary doctorate from the same university.

Ismail Haniyeh was the former Prime Minister of Palestine, the political leader of Hamas, and the chairman of Hamas’s Political Bureau. In 2017, he was appointed as the political leader of Hamas, succeeding Khaled Meshaal, and he had been residing in Qatar since 2023.

Ismail Haniyeh joined Hamas as a young founding member when it was established in 1988.

In 1997, he became the personal secretary of Hamas’s spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

Ismail Haniyeh was imprisoned by Israel for six months for participating in the first Intifada in 1988.

After being arrested again in 1989, he was deported to Lebanon in 1992. He returned to Gaza the following year after the Oslo Accords.

In 2006, following Hamas’s majority in the Palestinian elections, Ismail Haniyeh was appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.

However, due to conflicts between Hamas and Fatah, this government did not last long, but Hamas’s rule in Gaza continued under leadership of Ismail Haniyeh.