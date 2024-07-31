Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:13 AM
The Iranian security officials and Hamas have confirmed the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, saying that he has been targeted by the Jewish agents.
TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday morning.
The Iranian security officials and Hamas have confirmed the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, stating that he was targeted by Jewish agents.
According to the Iranian news agency, Ismail Haniyeh had gone to Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony.
Iranian officials said that Ismail Haniyeh was targeted at his residence in Tehran on Wednesday morning, and his security guard was also martyred in the attack.
Iran said the results of the investigation into the assassination attack would be revealed soon.
It may be mentioned here that dozens of members of Ismail Haniyeh’s family were also martyred during the Gaza war.
A Look at Ismail Haniyeh’s Life:
Ismail Haniyeh was born in 1962 in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. He married his cousin Amal Haniyeh at the age of 16, and they had 13 children, including 8 sons and 5 daughters.
He obtained a degree in Arabic literature from the Islamic University of Gaza in 1987, and in 2009, he received an honorary doctorate from the same university.
Ismail Haniyeh was the former Prime Minister of Palestine, the political leader of Hamas, and the chairman of Hamas’s Political Bureau. In 2017, he was appointed as the political leader of Hamas, succeeding Khaled Meshaal, and he had been residing in Qatar since 2023.
Ismail Haniyeh joined Hamas as a young founding member when it was established in 1988.
In 1997, he became the personal secretary of Hamas’s spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.
Ismail Haniyeh was imprisoned by Israel for six months for participating in the first Intifada in 1988.
After being arrested again in 1989, he was deported to Lebanon in 1992. He returned to Gaza the following year after the Oslo Accords.
In 2006, following Hamas’s majority in the Palestinian elections, Ismail Haniyeh was appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.
However, due to conflicts between Hamas and Fatah, this government did not last long, but Hamas’s rule in Gaza continued under leadership of Ismail Haniyeh.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children3 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns5 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study6 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified5 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions8 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza8 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court8 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'8 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky8 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky8 hours ago