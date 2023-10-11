Hamas claims rocket fire at Israel from Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Hamas launched a salvo of rockets from south Lebanon towards Israel on Tuesday, prompting Israeli attacks on Hezbollah positions, in the third consecutive day of cross-border tensions.

The rocket fire came after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented multi-pronged attack on Israel's southern flank from the blockaded Gaza Strip on the weekend.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said it carried out a "rocket bombardment" from south Lebanon on Israel's western Galilee area.

The group was "fulfilling its duty", it said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

The Israeli army said earlier on X, formerly Twitter, that tanks bombed "two observation posts" belonging to Hezbollah in response to rocket fire, adding that Israel was ready "for all scenarios in all arenas".

The army also said one of its helicopters struck another Hezbollah observation post in response to an "anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon toward a military vehicle".

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said in a statement that "in response to Israeli attacks" on a number of the group's observation points, its fighters targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier "with two guided missiles".

Tuesday's exchange of fire comes a day after Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members, according to the group.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said it was in contact with both sides "to de-escalate this very dangerous situation."

There were no immediate reports of casualties on the Lebanese side, according to Lebanon's state-run National news Agency (NNA), which said areas targeted included the village of Dhayra near the border.

An AFP photographer said Israeli fire also struck areas further west in Kfarshuba and near the contested Shebaa Farms.

A Lebanese military source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the rockets were fired from the town of Qlaileh, located in the south Lebanon district of Tyre.