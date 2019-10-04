Hamas Condemns Assassination Attempt Against IRGC Unit Head Soleimani

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Palestinian Hamas movement condemned on Friday an assassination attempt against the head of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

"The Hamas movement condemns the attempt to assassinate the IRGC Quds Force's commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleiman," the Islamist movement said in a statement.

Hamas added that attempts to assassinate Soleimani "would serve only the Zionist interests and aim to provoke unrest." It stressed that the country should unite its efforts "to confront the Israeli occupation."

On October 3, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that the IRGC Intelligence Organization had foiled the attempt by a "group of terrorists" to organize an explosion in Iran's city of Kerman, which Soleimani was due to visit during the Yom Ashura mourning day in early September.

IRGC intelligence head Hossein Taeb said that the attempt was aimed at starting a "religious war." He also noted that members of the terrorist group, who were preparing for the crime, were detained.

The Quds Force is in charge of conducting intelligence operations outside of Iran. Soleimani is included in the UN list of Iranian military and political figures who are banned from leaving the country.