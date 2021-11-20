(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Palestinian militant group Hamas has condemned the decision of the United Kingdom to recognize the organization as a terrorist and ban it, according to a press release at the disposal of Sputnik.

On Friday, the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel declared the Hamas movement totally banned in the country due to terrorist activities. She also introduced into the UK parliament a decree to outlaw Hamas in the country in its entirety. The military wing of Hamas was declared outlawed in Britain in 2001.

"Britain, instead of apologizing and rectifying its historical sin against the Palestinian people for the catastrophic Balfour Declaration or for the British Mandate, which handed over Palestine to the Zionist movement, continues to support the aggressors at the expense of the victim," the press release said.

Hamas noted that resistance to occupation by all available means is a right guaranteed by international law.

The group urged the UK not to believe the Zionist narrative and support the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom, independence and return.

If approved, Patel's decree will enter into force on November 26. In such a case, membership in the organization or support for it will be considered a criminal offense that carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the UK's intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.