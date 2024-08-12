Hamas Demands Biden Truce Plan Implemented As Gazans Flee Israeli Advance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Hamas on Sunday urged Gaza mediators to implement a truce plan presented by US President Joe Biden instead of holding more talks, as Palestinians fled a new Israeli military operation.
The statement from the Palestinian group came a day after one of the deadliest reported Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip in more than 10 months of war.
International mediators had invited Israel and Hamas to resume talks towards a long-sought truce and hostage-release deal.
Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of prolonging the war for political gain, has accepted the invitation from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a round of talks planned for Thursday.
Hamas said Sunday it wanted the implementation of a truce plan laid out by Biden on May 31 and later endorsed by the UN Security Council, "rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals".
Hamas "demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the (Israeli) occupation to comply", it said.
Unveiling the plan, Biden had called it a three-phase "roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages", and said it was an Israeli proposal. Mediation efforts since then have failed to produce an agreement.
