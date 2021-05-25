UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Denies Making Fake Bomb Threat That Caused Ryanair Plane To Land In Minsk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Hamas Denies Making Fake Bomb Threat That Caused Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum denied on Monday the group's involvement in the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk over a false bomb threat.

Earlier on Monday, the Belarusian foreign ministry claimed that the plane was diverted to Minsk after the National Minsk Airport received a letter with a bomb alert written in the name of the Palestinian-based militant group Hamas. Allegedly, the Hamas soldiers demanded that the EU stop supporting Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and warned that they will otherwise detonate an explosive device over Vilnius.

"We don't resort to these methods, which could be the doing of some suspicious parties that aim to demonise Hamas and foil the state of world sympathy with our Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance," the Hamas spokesman was cited as saying by Reuters.

On Sunday, Minsk scrambled a fighter jet to escort a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius over a bomb threat that later turned out to be fake. Belarusian opposition figure Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He faces up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest in the country, among other charges.

World leaders have since condemned Minsk's actions and called for a probe into the incident as it might be in violation of the international civil aviation law. In response, many international airlines suspended flights in the Belarusian airspace.

Related Topics

World Israel Gaza Minsk Alert Athens Vilnius Sunday From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

2 hours ago

Algeria rights group blasts pre-election 'repressi ..

12 minutes ago

African migrant facing expulsion from Italy kills ..

12 minutes ago

200,697 persons vaccinated against corona

12 minutes ago

Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats: stat ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.