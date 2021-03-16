UrduPoint.com
Hamas Denies Support to Fatah Candidates in Palestine's July Presidential Election

A senior member of Palestine's Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, said on Tuesday that the movement did not support any of the candidates from the West Bank-controlling Fatah faction to run in the upcoming presidential election

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A senior member of Palestine's Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, said on Tuesday that the movement did not support any of the candidates from the West Bank-controlling Fatah faction to run in the upcoming presidential election.

The key contestants in the summer vote are considered to be incumbent President Mahmoud Abbas and lawmaker Marwan Barghouti, who despite currently serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail enjoys political popularity among Palestinian voters. Barghouti has not announced plans to run for presidency.

"The Hamas movement does not support either of Fatah candidates for the presidential vote, be it President Mahmoud Abbas or Marwan Barghouti.

The Hamas movement will consent to a common list of candidates in the election provided that it is not limited to Fatah and Hamas only," Salah Bardawil, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said, as cited by Palestinian broadcaster Maan.

Bardawil said Hamas wants to form a unified national government that would end the political divide after the presidential election.

The upcoming election is landmark in that Palestine has not voted in 15 years. Abbas signed the decree on holding the elections in mid-January, with the presidential vote scheduled for July 31 and the parliamentary elections for May 22.

