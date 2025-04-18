Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Palestinian group Hamas on Friday denounced overnight US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port that killed dozens of people as Washington renewed its campaign against Huthi rebels.

"This blatant aggression represents a gross violation of Yemeni sovereignty, a full-fledged war crime, and reaffirms the continuation of hostile American policies targeting the free peoples who reject Zionist and American hegemony in the region," Hamas said in a statement.