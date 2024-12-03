Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said Tuesday.

Under the plan, which needs Abbas's approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.

Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt -- the territory's only crossing not shared with Israel.

Fatah's delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas's final approval, negotiators from both sides told AFP.

The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.

The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza war, which was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.