Hamas, Fatah Officials Reject Israel-UAE Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) rejected the US-announced agreement between the UAE and Israel.

"The agreement will not give any legitimacy to the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian land, the occupation remains the main enemy of the Palestinian people, and we will continue our fight against the occupation," Hamas spokesman Abdellatif al-Kanua told Sputnik.

Fatah's central committee member Abbas Zaki told Al-Jazeera broadcaster that "the agreement between Israel and the UAE is a departure from the Arab consensus and a betrayal of Arab countries and a betrayal of Palestine."

There has not yet been an official position of the Palestinian Authority on the agreement.

