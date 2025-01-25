Hamas Frees Four Israeli Hostages To Red Cross In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Hamas militants on Saturday handed over to the Red Cross four Israeli women hostages under a truce deal in the Gaza war that is also expected to see a second group of Palestinian prisoners freed.
An AFP journalist witnessed the handover after the four were presented on a stage at a main square in Gaza City, where dozens of masked, armed militants had gathered earlier.
Four Red Cross vehicles had arrived ahead of the handover.
The fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, carrying assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, gathered in rows, many carrying their groups' banners and wearing green headbands, as crowds of Gaza residents gathered to watch.
Israel confirmed Friday that it had received a list of the hostages' names.
On Saturday, Palestinian sources said Israel is to free 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.
According to the Israeli Hostage and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group, the women released are Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy -- all aged 20 -- and Liri Albag, 19.
They had been held captive for more than 15 months, since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
Palestinians displaced by the war to southern Gaza should be able to begin returning to the north following Saturday's releases, Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau based in Qatar, told AFP on Friday.
The truce has also led to a surge of food, fuel, medical and other aid into rubble-strewn Gaza but Israel's UN ambassador on Friday confirmed that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Gaza's main aid agency, must end all operations in Israel by Thursday.
The hostage-prisoner exchange is part of a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect last Sunday, and which is intended to pave the way to a permanent end to the war.
Mediators Qatar and the United States announced the agreement days ahead of US President Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump has since claimed credit for securing the deal after months of fruitless negotiations.
Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said on Telegram Friday that "as part of the prisoners' exchange deal, the Qassam brigades decided to release tomorrow four women soldiers".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed it had received the Names through mediators.
Recent Stories
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
More Stories From World
-
Hamas frees four Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza53 seconds ago
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'58 seconds ago
-
Gaza development put back 60 years by war: UNDP chief11 minutes ago
-
Denmark's Sebastian Holberg sets sights on Bocuse d'Or win21 minutes ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border: govt21 minutes ago
-
EU urges M23 to halt advance in DRCongo's volatile east21 minutes ago
-
Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff21 minutes ago
-
Stars and politics converge at Sundance festival51 minutes ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital51 minutes ago
-
With new 'Aida' staging, Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age1 hour ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital2 hours ago
-
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief2 hours ago