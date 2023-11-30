Open Menu

Hamas Frees More Hostages As Gaza Truce Expiry Looms

Published November 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) More hostages were freed from Gaza on Wednesday, as mediators raced to broker another extension to the truce between Israel and Hamas hours before it was due to expire.

Underscoring the urgency, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks on aid for Gaza and the truce, which is scheduled to end early Thursday after a six-day halt in fighting.

But in a sign of the challenges facing negotiators, a Hamas source said the Palestinian militant group was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for another extension.

"What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best," the source told AFP, adding that the talks were focused on extending the pause by "two days or more".

Israel's war cabinet was meeting late Wednesday over proposals to extend the truce, media reports said.

