Hamas Gives 'initial' Support To Gaza Truce Plan As Fighting Rages
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Fighting in Gaza raged on Friday with scores reported killed overnight, after mediator Qatar said Hamas had given its "initial" support to a hostage-prisoner exchange deal that would pause its war with Israel.
The health ministry in palestine said 112 people had been killed over the previous 24 hours, while the Hamas press office reported Israeli air and artillery bombardment around Khan Yunis -- southern Gaza's main city and the focus of recent fighting.
Gaza City resident Abir al-Madhun said leaflets calling on civilians to leave had again been dropped by Israeli aircraft over the Al-Shifa Hospital compound where she has sought refuge.
"Our houses were destroyed; our children were killed. Where should we go?" she asked. "The shooting must stop so we can find a place to live."
Nearly four months of fighting have left Gaza "uninhabitable", the United Nations says, while an Israeli siege has resulted in dire shortages of food, water, fuel and medicines.
Winter storms brought torrential rain to Gaza Friday, piling more misery on the hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians who have sought shelter in bombed out buildings and makeshift camps.
The humanitarian crisis and the mounting civilian death toll have triggered growing international calls for a ceasefire.
After a truce proposal agreed with Israeli negotiators was presented to Hamas on Thursday, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said there were hopes of "good news" about a fresh pause to the fighting "in the next couple of weeks".
Ansari said a truce plan thrashed out with Israeli negotiators by Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators in Paris earlier this week had received a "positive" initial response from Hamas.
"That proposal has been approved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirmation from the Hamas side," he said.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
More Stories From World
-
Three dead, 280 injured in huge Kenya blaze7 minutes ago
-
Europe stocks rise on US tech results, before key data37 minutes ago
-
Opposition arrest points to India's politicised justice, critics say37 minutes ago
-
Macron condemns killing of French aid workers in Ukraine37 minutes ago
-
Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win in 1st West Indies ODI37 minutes ago
-
Italian mafia boss arrested in Corsica47 minutes ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement47 minutes ago
-
Rahmat misses ton as Afghanistan make 168-5 against Sri Lanka57 minutes ago
-
Why did Premier League clubs spend so little in January?57 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Paris takes aim at SUVs with premium parking vote1 hour ago
-
SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 world championship in Kingdom falls with Saudi Vision 2030 targets1 hour ago