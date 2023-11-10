Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Friday an Israeli strike at the territory's largest hospital compound killed 13 people.

"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said, while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

An AFP journalist saw at least seven covered bodies outside the hospital.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said "Israeli tanks fired on Al-Shifa hospital.

"

Israel had reported heavy fighting on Thursday near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens and destroyed tunnels.

Mohammed Zaqout, director-general of Gaza hospitals, said they were facing a "catastrophic situation" without electricity, water or food.

"We are unable to provide services to the wounded and the hospitals are continuously bombed by Israel," Zaqout said.

Tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in the hospitals are at risk, who are exposed to aerial bombardment and direct artillery fire," he added.