Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Friday an Israeli strike on the territory's largest hospital killed 13 people.

"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said "Israeli tanks fired on Al-Shifa hospital", while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

Israel had reported heavy fighting on Thursday near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of fighters and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas's capacity to fight.

The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa, to coordinate their attacks against the army and also as hideouts for its commanders.

Hamas authorities and doctors deny the accusations.