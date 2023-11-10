Open Menu

Hamas Govt Says Israeli Strike On Gaza's Biggest Hospital Kills 13

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Hamas govt says Israeli strike on Gaza's biggest hospital kills 13

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Friday an Israeli strike on the territory's largest hospital killed 13 people.

"Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City, a government statement said, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said "Israeli tanks fired on Al-Shifa hospital", while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

Israel had reported heavy fighting on Thursday near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of fighters and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas's capacity to fight.

The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa, to coordinate their attacks against the army and also as hideouts for its commanders.

Hamas authorities and doctors deny the accusations.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed Israel Gaza Government

Recent Stories

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

28 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

3 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From World