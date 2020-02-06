Hamas hails Jerusalem attack as 'response' to Trump peace plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas hailed a car-ramming in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli troops on Thursday as a "practical response" to US President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of "resistance" operations, including a series of demonstrations in the occupied West Bank, but did not claim responsibility.

"The resistance acts throughout the West Bank -- the clashes between our people from the far south of the West Bank to the north, and the resistance operation in the heart of occupied Jerusalem -- are a practical response by our people to Trump's announcement of the liquidation deal," Qassem said.

A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead in clashes in Jenin in the northern West Bank Thursday morning, while a teenager was killed in clashes in the flashpoint southern city of Hebron on Wednesday.