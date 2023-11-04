Hamas health ministry says 12 killed at Gaza UN school in Israeli strike

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 12 people were killed Saturday when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

The ministry reported in a statement "12 martyrs and upwards of 54 wounded so far as a result of targeting Al-Fakhura school, which is sheltering thousands of displaced people in Jabalia (refugee) camp in the northern Gaza Strip".

An earlier statement by the interior ministry said it was an "occupation (Israeli) strike" that hit the school.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, and AFP was unable to independently confirm the toll.

There was also no immediate comment from the UN aid agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

On Thursday, UNRWA said that four its schools in the Gaza Strip housing people displaced by the war had been damaged by bombings.

az-ezz-jd/rsc