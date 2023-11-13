Open Menu

Hamas Health Ministry Says Death Toll In Gaza Hospital Rises To 6 Babies, 9 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Hamas health ministry says death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 6 babies, 9 patients

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, bringing the toll to six babies and nine patients as the facility suffered fuel shortages.

The hospital, Gaza's largest, has suffered energy shortages for days as it has been caught amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas.

Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Palestinian territory ruled by Hamas, also told AFP that all the hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are "out of service".

Conditions are worsening for hundreds of patients and thousands of others sheltering in Al-Shifa, which has become a flashpoint in the war that has raged for more than five weeks.

