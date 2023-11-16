Hamas health ministry says Israeli army deployed bulldozers at Al-Shifa hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday that the Israeli army had deployed bulldozers at the Al-Shifa hospital, which Israel has said sits above a Hamas command centre.

"Israeli bulldozers destroyed parts of the southern entrance" to the hospital, the ministry said in a brief statement in Arabic.

The Israeli army told AFP that an operation was currently underway at the hospital complex.

"Tonight we conducted an operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, said on the army's Telegram channel.

The army carried out an operation at Al-Shifa on Wednesday, sparking serious international concern and criticism.