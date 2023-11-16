Open Menu

Hamas Health Ministry Says Israeli Army Deployed Bulldozers At Al-Shifa Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Hamas health ministry says Israeli army deployed bulldozers at Al-Shifa hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday that the Israeli army had deployed bulldozers at the Al-Shifa hospital, which Israel has said sits above a Hamas command centre.

"Israeli bulldozers destroyed parts of the southern entrance" to the hospital, the ministry said in a brief statement in Arabic.

The Israeli army told AFP that an operation was currently underway at the hospital complex.

"Tonight we conducted an operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, said on the army's Telegram channel.

The army carried out an operation at Al-Shifa on Wednesday, sparking serious international concern and criticism.

Related Topics

Army Israel Gaza Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

10 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

10 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

10 hours ago
DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

11 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

11 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

11 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

11 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

11 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World