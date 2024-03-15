Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire on Gazans waiting for aid kills 14

Bande de Gaza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Hamas-run health ministry said early Friday that Israeli fire killed 14 people and wounded 150 as they waited to receive aid in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry said citizens had gathered at a roundabout in Gaza City in the north when they were fired upon by Israeli forces, revising upward an initial toll of 11 dead and 100 wounded.

Mohammed Ghurab, director of emergency services at a hospital in northern Gaza, told AFP there were "direct shots by the occupation forces" on people waiting for a food truck.

An AFP journalist on the scene saw several bodies and people who had been shot.