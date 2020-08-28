UrduPoint.com
Hamas Hopes Moscow Meetings On Palestinian Reconciliation To Result In Practical Steps

Hamas Hopes Moscow Meetings on Palestinian Reconciliation to Result in Practical Steps

The Palestinian Hamas delegation has expressed hope that future meetings in Moscow on the intra-Palestinian settlement will bring tangible results and resolve the crisis, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas representative for external relations, told Sputnik in an interview following the recent talks with Russia's top official on the situation in the Gaza strip

In mid-July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Hamas representatives the Palestinian issue, the US' "deal of the century" and the developments in Gaza. Afterward, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in August that Moscow expects to hold a meeting of the Palestinian parties once the epidemiological situation improves.

"Moscow intends to once again host Palestinian-Palestinian talks, and we in the Hamas movement welcome this step. During several meetings, we have encouraged the Russians to intensify their efforts in a bid to help Palestinian sides overcome differences and support the Egyptian role in this regard. ... We hope that arrangements for the meetings in Moscow will develop properly and result in practical steps to address the intra-Palestinian issue," Marzouk said.

Moscow is in contact with all Palestinian factions, Marzouk added, noting that the Arab officials have exchanged viewpoints with Bogdanov to resolve the current crisis.

"We are open to any step to overcome this issue through national partnership, including the coordination of efforts with the regional parties," the Hamas representative noted.

The efforts of Cairo, which is another mediator of Palestine's reconciliation, are aimed at restoring peace and reducing tensions in the Gaza Strip. On August 17, an Egyptian security delegation reportedly paid an official visit to Gaza for talks with Palestinian officials due to the ongoing crisis.

"The delegation has listened to a detailed description of the situation in Gaza, ongoing Israeli violations and humanitarian demands of the people. We have expressed our position clearly, and communication continues. We thank Egypt for its position to help Palestinians ease the blockade," Marzouk said.

Palestine is making efforts to confront Israel's activities, whether it is against its citizens or military and political leaders of any faction, the official stressed.

Russia has repeatedly hosted meetings between Palestinian delegations, including those from Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement, to help them resolve internal problems via dialogue. The most recent meeting of Palestinian parties in Moscow was held in February 2019.

