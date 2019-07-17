Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement has recently informed an Egyptian delegation in Palestine about Israel's violations of its obligations under a verbal ceasefire agreement with the movement, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Palestine's Hamas Islamist movement has recently informed an Egyptian delegation in Palestine about Israel's violations of its obligations under a verbal ceasefire agreement with the movement, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the movement's external relations, said on Wednesday.

In May, Abu Marzook told Sputnik that the movement and Israel reached a verbal understating on a ceasefire after the tensions spiked up, with hundreds of rockers fired from the Gaza Strip. The official said that the movement's demands included extending the permitted fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, cutting the list of goods banned from entering Gaza, allowing Qatar to provide assistance to Gaza residents and supply fuel for a power station, and enabling foreign governments to help rebuild houses.

"An Egyptian delegation visited us four days ago, and we submitted to Egypt a list of violations [of obligations under the ceasefire agreement] by Israel ... We are implementing our obligations, but Israel does not do it," Abu Marzook told a press conference.

He noted that Israel's violations included not extending the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip, preventing businessmen from entering the enclave, disrupting electricity deliveries, and other issues.

"Israel sometimes extends opportunities for providing assistance to the Gaza Strip [by Qatar], sometimes reduces them, but in general it does not fulfill obligations it has undertaken," Abu Marzook noted.

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians from the Gaza Strip flared up in early May, when hundreds of rockets were fired at Israel from the Palestinian enclave, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate. The violence has claimed the lives of 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

According to the United Nations, the ceasefire was established in the early hours of May 6 following intensive mediation efforts by the United Nations and Egypt.

The Gaza Strip has been at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has raged on for decades. The Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.