MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Senior officials from the Hamas movement, which de facto controls Palestine's Gaza Strip enclave, discussed in Lebanon with the Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi the threat of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace deal, Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States intends to release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the economic forum in Bahrain from June 25-26. It has already been boycotted by Lebanon and Palestine, whose leader, Mahmoud Abbas, has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"[Hamas and Iran] discussed ways to confront the Zionist-American threat, directed at the Palestinian cause and at the region in general. The two sides confirmed their intentions to continue to meet in order to counteract the challenges and threats that are a result of the US administration's insistence on imposing the 'deal of the century' that the Palestinians have unilaterally rejected and which goes against the will of the people," Hamas said.

The statement noted that Trump's deal serves Zionist interests and the consolidation of the Palestinian occupation.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.