UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas, Iran's Intelligence Minister Discuss Threat Of Trump's Peace Deal To Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:17 PM

Hamas, Iran's Intelligence Minister Discuss Threat of Trump's Peace Deal to Middle East

Senior officials from the Hamas movement, which de facto controls Palestine's Gaza Strip enclave, discussed in Lebanon with the Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi the threat of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace deal, Hamas said in a statement on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Senior officials from the Hamas movement, which de facto controls Palestine's Gaza Strip enclave, discussed in Lebanon with the Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi the threat of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace deal, Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States intends to release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the economic forum in Bahrain from June 25-26. It has already been boycotted by Lebanon and Palestine, whose leader, Mahmoud Abbas, has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"[Hamas and Iran] discussed ways to confront the Zionist-American threat, directed at the Palestinian cause and at the region in general. The two sides confirmed their intentions to continue to meet in order to counteract the challenges and threats that are a result of the US administration's insistence on imposing the 'deal of the century' that the Palestinians have unilaterally rejected and which goes against the will of the people," Hamas said.

The statement noted that Trump's deal serves Zionist interests and the consolidation of the Palestinian occupation.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem Bahrain United States Lebanon Middle East May June Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

39 seconds ago

Pak Suzuki finally launches Alto 660cc

11 minutes ago

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

31 minutes ago

Estrogen, vitamin D may protect metabolic health a ..

26 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

27 minutes ago

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabe ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.