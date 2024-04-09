Hamas, Israel Discuss Gaza Truce
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Hamas said Monday it is studying a proposal for a truce and hostage-prisoner swap after talks in Cairo, as Israel's defence minister said it is the right time for a deal, six months into the Gaza war.
Israel is under growing international pressure to agree a ceasefire, including from its top ally and arms supplier the United States, and faces mounting calls to refrain from a threatened offensive against the teeming southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Late Monday a Hamas source close to the negotiations said the group was reviewing a proposal that would see a six-week truce and Israeli women and child hostages from its October 7 attacks freed in exchange for up to 900 Palestinian prisoners.
The source, asking for anonymity, said the first phase would also involve the return of displaced Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza, and the delivery of 400 to 500 trucks of food aid daily to the territory, where the United Nations has warned of imminent famine.
Amid the negotiations, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date had been set for sending troops into Gaza's southern Rafah city.
"It will happen -- there is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement which did not specify the timing. He insists "victory" over Hamas militants in Gaza requires troops to go into Rafah, where around 1.5 million people have sought shelter.
The prospect of a Rafah invasion has alarmed world leaders and humanitarians. After Netanyahu's comment, the US State Department reiterated that an invasion would have "an enormously harmful effect" on civilians, and ultimately Israeli security.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
More Stories From World
-
EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports9 minutes ago
-
Ecuador's ex-VP hospitalised after capture in embassy raid9 minutes ago
-
UK's Cameron to meet with Trump during US visit19 minutes ago
-
Trump jurors to be asked if they attend rallies, follow him on social media29 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US tech gains39 minutes ago
-
'TikTok Taoiseach': Simon Harris to be confirmed as youngest Irish PM39 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beware: Old boy Dembele on a mission for PSG in Champions League clash39 minutes ago
-
Eclipse can't stop Masters stars from shining in practice39 minutes ago
-
Ecuador's ex-VP Glas hospitalized after capture: prison authority39 minutes ago
-
UNGA chief urges UN Security Council to ‘end the bloodshed’ in Gaza59 minutes ago
-
Frattesi late show pushes Inter close to title glory1 hour ago
-
'Spectacular' total eclipse leaves North Americans spellbound1 hour ago