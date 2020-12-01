Hamas Leader in Gaza Strip Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Movement

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Head of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar has contracted the coronavirus, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.

"Hamas announces that the head of its political bureau in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has contracted the COVID-19 virus," the movement said in a statement, as quoted by the Palestinian Shehab news Agency.

According to Hamas, Sinwar is in isolation as envisioned by health regulations and continues working as usual.

The movement elected Sinwar as its leader in the Gaza Strip in early 2017.