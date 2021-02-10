UrduPoint.com
Hamas Leader Praises Outcome of Intra-Palestinian Reconciliation Talks in Cairo - WAFA

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the chairman of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, have held a phone conversation, during which the latter commended the results of the intra-Palestinian reconciliation talks that were held in Egypt's Cairo, the state-run WAFA news agency reported

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the chairman of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, have held a phone conversation, during which the latter commended the results of the intra-Palestinian reconciliation talks that were held in Egypt's Cairo, the state-run WAFA news agency reported.

Beginning on Monday, Cairo was hosting two-day reconciliation talks, with various Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, participating in the event. According to the final statement, Palestine's blocs achieved an agreement on holding an election campaign to the Legislative Council, which would be followed by a presidential election and the formation of the Palestinian National Council.

Haniyeh said that such results would not have been achieved without the president's support and his instructions, and highlighted that the movement was committed to continuing the dialogue in an effort to settle the conflict between the factions, WAFA reported.

The intra-Palestinian conflict dates back to the disputed 2006 parliamentary elections. Prolonged fighting in 2007 saw Hamas establish control over the Gaza Strip and cut ties with the secular Fatah.

In mid-January, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree on holding the first general election in 15 years. Legislative elections are slated for May 22 and will be followed by a presidential race two months later. Hamas, which controls Gaza, has welcomed the announcement.

