Open Menu

Hamas Leader Says 'close To Reaching' Truce Deal In Israel-Hamas War

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday his militant movement was nearing a truce agreement with Israel, according to a statement posted on Telegram.

"We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," Haniyeh said, according to the post.

Negotiators have been working to seal a deal to allow the release of around 240 mostly Israeli hostages seized on October 7, during the deadliest assault on Israel in its history.

Hamas fighters also killed around 1,200 people during their cross-border assault, most of them civilians.

Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in retaliation for the attack, vowing to destroy Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

According to the Hamas government in Gaza, the war has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.

Intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, where Hamas has a political office and where Haniyeh is based, have been under way.

Qatar's prime minister said Sunday that a deal to free some of the hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire hinged on "minor" practical issues.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said he believed a deal to free the hostages was close.

"I believe so," Biden said when asked whether a hostage deal was near.

Biden then crossed his fingers to signal he hoped for good luck.

Two sources familiar with the talks told AFP a tentative deal includes a five-day truce, comprised of a ceasefire on the ground and limits to Israeli air operations over southern Gaza.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Gaza Qatar October Sunday Post Government Agreement Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

9 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

9 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

9 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

9 hours ago
Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

9 hours ago
 Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succ ..

Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succumbs to injuries

9 hours ago
 Universal Children's Day celebrated

Universal Children's Day celebrated

9 hours ago
 Govt formulating policies to facilitate foreign, d ..

Govt formulating policies to facilitate foreign, domestic investors: Gohar

9 hours ago
 Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular par ..

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular party in country: Jabbar Khan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World