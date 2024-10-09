Hamas Meets Fatah In Cairo To Discuss Gaza War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Hamas said on Wednesday it had begun meetings with rival Palestinian faction Fatah in Cairo to discuss the year-long war in the Gaza Strip and efforts towards national unity.
"A meeting has just commenced in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, between the delegations of the Hamas movement.
.. and the Fatah movement," a Hamas statement read, adding that they were discussing "aggression on the
Gaza Strip, the political and field developments, and to unify national efforts and ranks".
