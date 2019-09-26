UrduPoint.com
Hamas Meets With Palestinian Parties In Gaza To Achieve Reconciliation - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

The Palestinian Islamist movement, Hamas, on Thursday participated in a meeting among local political parties in the Gaza Strip to achieve a "breakthrough" on reconciliation, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanoa told Sputnik

"Hamas was invited to a large-scale meeting of all Palestinian parties in Gaza to achieve a breakthrough in reconciliation.

We greatly appreciate the factions' efforts to prepare an initiative aimed at achieving national unity, ending the split for solving current problems," he said.

Hamas has been controlling the Gaza Strip for the past 12 years and also acts as opposition to the rival Fatah movement in the West Bank. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.

