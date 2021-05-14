Hamas Military Wing Launched Drone Strike on Israeli Chemical Plant Close to Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Hamas' military wing Izz ad‘Din al‘Qassam Brigades announced on Friday that it launched a drone strike on an Israeli chemical plant in Nir Oz kibbutz, located nor far from the border with the Gaza Strip.

"Al‘Qassam Brigades launched a strike on a chemical plant in Nir Oz with a Shihab drone," the statement read.