UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Military Wing Says Fired 100 Rockets At Israel's Ashkelon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 AM

Hamas Military Wing Says Fired 100 Rockets at Israel's Ashkelon

CAIRO/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement, said on Friday that it had fired 100 rockets at the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

"Al-Qassam Brigades are currently carrying out a massive rocket strike with the use of 100 rockets at the occupied city of Ashkelon in response to the attacks on civilians and bombardments of civilian facilities," the Hamas military wing said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

Local residents told Sputnik that air raid sirens were sounding in Ashkelon every 5-10 minutes.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched about 2,000 rockets toward Israel, while Israel is carrying out multiple retaliatory strikes against the Hamas Islamist movement.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Gaza Jerusalem Border Jew From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

6 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

6 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

11 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.