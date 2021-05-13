CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement said on Thursday that it had fired a rocket toward the Ramon International Airport in southern Israel shortly after flights were re-directed there from the Ben Gurion airport.

Earlier in the day, authorities of Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport decided to reroute all incoming flights to the Ramon airport because of ongoing rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

"We have now launched the most destructive Ayyash 250 missile with a range of over 250 kilometers at the Ramon airport in southern Palestine, located 220 kilometers from the Gaza Strip," the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades wrote on Telegram.

The wing noted that this move is a limited response to the elimination of Hamas leaders by the Israeli Air Force.