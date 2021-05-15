Hamas Military Wing Says Launched Dozens of Rockets Toward Tel Aviv

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) A military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Qassam Brigades, said Saturday it had launched several dozen rockets at Tel Aviv.

According to the organization's statement, the launches were meant as a response to Israel striking a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which reportedly led to 10 deaths.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, civil defense sirens are on in Tel Aviv.

The situation on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated on May 10. Since that moment, about 2,000 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip by Friday evening, with about 350 unsuccessful launches, the Israeli military said. According to latest data, seven civilians and one soldier were killed in Israel. Israel carried out hundreds of strikes at the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian health authorities, 139 Palestinians were killed, 1,000 wounded in those strikes.