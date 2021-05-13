Hamas Military Wing Says Open Rocket Fire at Tel Aviv in Response to Strikes of Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement said on Thursday that it had fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

"Al-Qassam Brigades has carried out a rocket strike on Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing bombardments of the civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip," the Hamas military wing said in a statement.